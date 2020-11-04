The family is now grieving the loss of Jasani Kerry, Jr., described as "a brief, beautiful gift from God"

2-Year-Old Boy Died of Fentanyl Overdose Last Month -- and Now Mom is Charged with Murder

A California mother has been charged with allegedly murdering her two-year-old son, who died after overdosing on fentanyl, say authorities.

She is also charged with possessing for sale a controlled substance and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury, according to the criminal complaint, obtained by PEOPLE.

The charges stem from Sept. 20, when the boy was found unresponsive in a home in Brentwood, in northern California, and died later that day.

An autopsy found that the boy died of acute fentanyl toxicity, say authorities, The Mercury News reports.

The alleged overdose caused the boy to become "comatose due to brain injury and to suffer paralysis," the complaint says.

The complaint doesn't state exactly how the child came in contact with the drug.

It does state that Barrerra-Galdemez allegedly "did unlawfully and with malice aforethought murder Jasani Kerry, Jr., a human being."

It also says that she allegedly did "permit said child to be placed in such situation that his/her person and health was/were endangered."

Barrera-Galdamez has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf. She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for her arraignment.

In the meantime, the boy’s family is grieving the loss of the boy who “was a brief, beautiful gift from God who touched the lives of loved ones, and strangers alike,” his online obituary says.

“He left footprints on all of our hearts. Baby Sani was such a special boy, whose smile brightened up any room and warmed everyone's hearts.

“Sani was always happy whether he was playing with his cars or throwing balls. He also loved playing with balloons.

Baby Sani was full of energy running up and down our hallways. He loved jumping on the bed. Watching him explore and excelling at all of his milestones was such a joy. He made us all very proud.

Although his time with us was cut too short, Baby Sani leaves a lifetime of love and memories. He will live on through all of those who loved him dearly.”