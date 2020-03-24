2 Women Charged with Sexually Abusing Nursing Home Patients: 'We Were Shocked'

Image zoom Guntersville Police Department (2)

Two former nursing home employees in Alabama have been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse.

Ashley Johnston, 32, and Anna Scroggins, 26, were indicted Tuesday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of five residents while they were employed at the Marshall Manor Nursing Home in Guntersville.

Johnston was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of public lewdness, two counts of third-degree elder abuse and one count each of harassment and indecent exposure.

Scroggins was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of second-degree voyeurism and one count each of public lewdness and third-degree elder abuse.

“These incidents occurred while both Johnston and Scroggins were employed by the nursing home and engaged in their duties as certified nursing assistants to render care to these residents,” Marshall County District Attorney Office Chief Investigator John Young said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Young said the investigation, which is being conducted by the Guntersville Police Department and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, is still ongoing. Young declined to provide details of the investigation but said the families of the victims have been notified.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Marshall Manor said “we were shocked and extremely concerned when we received allegations about the reprehensible misconduct of two of our employees,” the statement reads. “We immediately responded to the situation by reporting the matter to all appropriate law enforcement agencies, terminating the employees, and contacting families of the involved residents.”

“We have fully cooperated with the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Guntersville Police Department, and other state agencies to make sure these employees are brought to justice and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” the statement reads. “We are very upset and sorry about this entire situation. We do not and will not tolerate mistreatment of any residents at Marshall Manor.”

Both Johnston and Scroggins have been booked into the Marshall County Jail. Bond has been set at $70,000. It is unclear if they have entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to speak on their behalf.