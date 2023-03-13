2 Women, 2 Men Killed in Dallas Apartment Shooting

Authorities in Dallas are investigating the deaths of two men and two women at an apartment complex in northwest Dallas on Sunday.

Officers from the Dallas Police Department (DPD) arrived at the scene in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue at around 7:10 p.m., DPD public information officer Juan Fernandez told The Associated Press.

Once there, officers discovered the victims inside an apartment. All had gunshot wounds and were dead at the scene, he added.

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, were later identified as suspects, according to a DPD news release obtained by WFAA-TV.

Police also found the suspects' vehicle around two hours later, located about a mile west of the shooting. Maldonado and Sanchez were arrested and booked at the Dallas County Jail on charges of capital murder, per WFAA.

DPD is currently investigating the incident — which NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reported took place at the Arlo Apartments — and has released limited information. A spokesman with the department told The Dallas Morning News that more details will be released later Monday.

A spokesman for the DPD did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional information.

In January, three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at another North Dallas apartment complex.

Police officers discovered the tragic scene after responding to reports of a shooting at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 6.