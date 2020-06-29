The suspect, David Ware, fled the scene on foot and remains at large

Two Tulsa Polices Officers in Critical Condition After They Were Shot at Traffic Stop, Officers Say

Two police officers are in critical condition after being shot in Tulsa, Oklahoma early Monday morning.

Tulsa Police Department said in a statement on their Facebook page that the two officers stopped the suspect at 8900 E. 21st Street at about 3:30 a.m. when a scuffle ensued.

The suspect, who has since been identified as David Ware, pulled a gun on the officers and fired multiple times. Both officers were shot and taken to local hospitals, the police department said.

Ware fled the scene on foot. He said to be armed and remains at large. A manhunt is currently underway according to local news outlet Fox 25.

Tulsa Police Department advised anyone in the nearby area to "be very aware of your surroundings."

"If he is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone," the police department said.

Anyone with information about Ware's whereabouts should call 911 or (918)596-2627.