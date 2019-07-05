Image zoom Truck that engulfed in flames KHOU

Two toddlers are fighting for their lives after fireworks were accidentally set off inside their family’s car during a road rage shooting on the Fourth of July in Texas.

Just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, a family of four was driving near a Fiesta Store in Harris County when an altercation with another car erupted, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated on Twitter, describing the scene as “horrific.”

As the dispute escalated, the two vehicles pulled into a nearby gas station, Gonzalez said.

The father and the other driver exchanged a few words before the suspect allegedly fired shots into the man’s car, where his two small children were, Gonzalez tweeted.

Inside the car was the mother, a 1-year-old child and another young child believed to be between 1 and 3.

When the bullet hit the car, it struck the fireworks that the family had just purchased, causing them to ignite, Gonzalez said.

The father attempted to drive away, but the car became engulfed in flames.

Gonzalez said a few bystanders, who he called “good Samaritans,” came to their rescue and “transported the family to a community ER clinic.”

(1) Another horrific scene. A road rage incident erupted near a Fiesta Store near Veterans Memorial @ W. Mt. Houston. Continued near a gas station near Ella @ W. Mt. Houston. One party fired shots at the other vehicle. pic.twitter.com/VUssgWVVPJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 5, 2019

(2) the car that was struck was occupied by a Hispanic female of four: a mom, dad, a 1 yr old, and 1-3 yr old. Family had bought fireworks, it is believed gunfire struck the fireworks causing them to ignite. The father drove off briefly, but car engulfed in flames. pic.twitter.com/kF7DehoL16 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 5, 2019

(3) some good samaritans came to the rescue and transported the family to a community ER clinic. Shooter, also a Hispanic male (no other description), fled the scene in unknown vehicle. It is said that suspect was in the company of a female & children. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/7fM9s5b0W2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 5, 2019

(4) Toddlers sustained major burns & had to be lifeflighted. Both are in critical condition. Dad was also injured. All info is preliminary at this time, @HCSOTexas Investigators are at the scene. Anyone w info is urged to call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-8477 #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 5, 2019

The children had to be “life-flighted” as they suffered severe burns. Both were listed in critical condition at the time of the incident, Gonzalez tweeted.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene.

Gonzalez said police believe the shooter “was in the company of a female and children.”

In a surveillance video from the scene, obtained by KHOU 11 and Click 2 Houston, the car can be seen sparking before being completely swallowed by the fire.

The mother and father were taken to UTMB Galveston Hospital, KHOU 11 reported. The children were transported to Shriners Burns Hospital.

Their current condition is unknown. The identity of the children has not been released.

Police have said the suspect is a man in his 20s, who was driving a Ford Expedition, KHOU 11 reported.

Anyone with information on the shooter is encouraged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.