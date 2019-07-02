2 Texas Men Dead in Murder-Suicide After Argument on Double Date With Girlfriends

Image zoom Facebook

What started as a fun night out over the weekend ended in tragedy when two Texas men died in an apparent murder-suicide following a heated argument.

On Sunday at about 3:15 a.m., Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an “in progress shooting” at a home in Huffman, the sheriff’s office says in a statement.

Upon arrival, they found Austin Smith, 27, dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the driveway of the home, just feet from his pickup truck, trailer and four-wheeler, which were parked at the end of the driveway, the sheriff’s office says.

Earlier, Smith and his girlfriend had gone “mudding” in their trucks with Coby Rigsby, 32, and his girlfriend, who live on the same street, the girlfriend told deputies.

When Rigsby began arguing with his girlfriend, Smith intervened, prompting a fight between the two men in Rigsby’s front yard.

When Rigsby pulled out a pistol, Smith, his girlfriend and Rigsby’s girlfriend, left the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

A short time later, Smith returned to retrieve his four-wheeler and was loading it onto his trailer, down the street from Rigsby’s house, when Rigsby shot and killed him, the sheriff’s office says.

When deputies tried to talk to Rigsby, who had gone inside his house, they heard a gunshot and found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office says.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.