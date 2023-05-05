2 Teen Best Friends Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver: '2 Guys that People Loved to Be Around'

Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein, both 14, were tennis standouts from Long Island

By Nicole Acosta
Published on May 5, 2023 05:01 PM
Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz
Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz. Photo: Level Up LI/Facebook

Two teenage boys in New York were killed Wednesday night when an alleged drunk driver crashed into their car on Long Island, authorities said.

Four teenagers were riding in a 2019 Alpha Romeo when Amandeep Singh, 34, slammed his 2019 Dodge Ram into their vehicle as he was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of North Broadway in Jericho, according to a press release from the Nassau County Police Department.

Two 14-year-old boys were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The fatal victims have been identified in court documents as Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein, CBS News, ABC7 NY and the Long Island Press report.

Two other two boys in the car, ages 16 and 17, suffered internal injuries but are listed in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

Shortly after the initial crash, the teenagers' sedan went on to hit a 2023 Volvo carrying a 49-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy, according to police. The pair suffered minor injuries.

Falkowitz and Hassenbein were eighth grade student athletes from Roslyn who had been returning from a tennis competition at the time of crash, Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick told the Long Island Press. Both boys were reportedly varsity team standouts.

"Ethan was an easy going, happy kid that only saw the good in people and was liked by everyone he came in contact with," reads a Facebook post from their sports team. "He was loving, caring, compassionate and did not have a bad bone in his body. He was the ultimate team player who was hard working and very skilled."

"Drew was one of the fiercest competitors and someone that was so focused and motivated on achieving his goals," the statement continued. "He was a kind soul that was admired and respected by everyone that came in contact with him."

According to CBS News, citing tennis coach Jay Harris, the teens were best friends and had infectious personalities.

"They were just two guys that people loved to be around." Harris said.

Singh, who allegedly tried to flee on foot before being captured by police, reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .18 – more than twice the legal limit, according to ABC7 NY, citing authorities.

"Probably one of the most catastrophic scenes I've seen in a long time," Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said, per ABC7 NY. "It was almost like the car exploded, that's how fast the driver hit that car with these kids in it."

Singh was arraigned on May 4 on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, DWI, and two counts of second-degree assault, according to the police press release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He is currently being held without bail and will be back in court on May 8, according to the news outlets.

Singh's defense attorney, James Kousouros, gave a statement to CBS News.

"There is no question this is an unmitigated tragedy, but as I said in court, this is an otherwise law-abiding man."

Related Articles
Lauren Heike; Zion William Teasley
Man Spotted Running on Camera Accused of 'Vicious' Killing of Ariz. Woman on Hiking Trail
Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo, Tiffany Dore Guess; Holly Guess McFadden; Brittany Brewer; Ivy Webster
After He Killed Their Daughter, Okla. Rapist Texted Parents Pretending to Be Teen: Report
Melissa Highsmith - Woman Kidnapped Reunites with Family.
DNA Test Confirms Identity of Texas Woman Reunited with Family 51 Years After Being Abducted as a Baby
In this video screen image, Lindsay Clancy with a surgical mask over her face in a hospital appears during her arraignment on charges regarding her three children's deaths at Plymouth District Court Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Plymouth, Mass. With District Court Judge John Canavan as the presiding judge the defendant participated remotely through videoconference. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 32-year-old Clancy to charges including murder, strangulation and assault and battery at her arraignment. (David Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Mass. Mom Who Allegedly Killed 3 Children and Jumped Off Roof Now Paralyzed, Lawyer Says
Amy St. Pierre, cdc worker identified as victim of atlanta shooting
CDC Employee Identified as Woman Killed in Atlanta Shooting
death of 29-year-old Lauren Heike after her body was found Saturday in the north Phoenix desert
Ariz. Woman Murdered Hiking Alone on Trail Was 'Viciously' Attacked from Behind, Police Searching for Killer
Kingston Campbell, Boy Killed Playing Video Games
Va. Boy, 6, Is Fatally Shot While Playing Video Games in His Bed: 'My Baby Was Such a Sweet Boy'
Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo, Tiffany Dore Guess; Holly Guess McFadden; Brittany Brewer; Ivy Webster
'Evil': All 6 Victims of Slumber Party Massacre Were Shot in Head by Rapist in Murder-Suicide
A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
'You Could Feel the Love on the Beach': Bride Killed in Golf Cart After Wedding Remembered as 'Beautiful Person'
This Montgomery County Jail photo shows Divimara Lamar Nava
Texas Shooting Suspect's Partner Arrested for Allegedly Helping Him Evade Capture
Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas on Eighth Avenuereetand 42nd St. in Times Square, New York, in 2009.
N.Y.C Subway Chokehold Death of Jordan Neely Ruled Homicide by Medical Examiner as Outrage Grows
Deion Patterson Atlanta Gunman Who Left 1 Woman Dead and 4 Others Injured is Captured After Manhunt
Suspected Gunman Who Left 1 Woman Dead and 4 Others Injured Is Captured After Manhunt in Atlanta
Ana Walshe Rollout
'We Have Her Here': Police Received Suspicious Ransom Email Days After Ana Walshe's Disappearance
Ana Walshe
Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Had Months-Long Affair with Man in Washington D.C. Before She Vanished: Court Docs
Deadly Atlanta Shooting
1 Killed, 4 Wounded in Shooting at Atlanta Hospital, as 'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Remains at Large
Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo, Tiffany Dore Guess; Holly Guess McFadden; Brittany Brewer; Ivy Webster
Slumber Party Massacre: Teens Found Dead at Sex Offender's Home Were Having Sleepover with His Stepdaughter