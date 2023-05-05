2 Teen Best Friends Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver: '2 Guys that People Loved to Be Around'

Two teenage boys in New York were killed Wednesday night when an alleged drunk driver crashed into their car on Long Island, authorities said.

Four teenagers were riding in a 2019 Alpha Romeo when Amandeep Singh, 34, slammed his 2019 Dodge Ram into their vehicle as he was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of North Broadway in Jericho, according to a press release from the Nassau County Police Department.

Two 14-year-old boys were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The fatal victims have been identified in court documents as Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein, CBS News, ABC7 NY and the Long Island Press report.

Two other two boys in the car, ages 16 and 17, suffered internal injuries but are listed in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

Shortly after the initial crash, the teenagers' sedan went on to hit a 2023 Volvo carrying a 49-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy, according to police. The pair suffered minor injuries.

Falkowitz and Hassenbein were eighth grade student athletes from Roslyn who had been returning from a tennis competition at the time of crash, Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick told the Long Island Press. Both boys were reportedly varsity team standouts.

"Ethan was an easy going, happy kid that only saw the good in people and was liked by everyone he came in contact with," reads a Facebook post from their sports team. "He was loving, caring, compassionate and did not have a bad bone in his body. He was the ultimate team player who was hard working and very skilled."

"Drew was one of the fiercest competitors and someone that was so focused and motivated on achieving his goals," the statement continued. "He was a kind soul that was admired and respected by everyone that came in contact with him."

According to CBS News, citing tennis coach Jay Harris, the teens were best friends and had infectious personalities.

"They were just two guys that people loved to be around." Harris said.

Singh, who allegedly tried to flee on foot before being captured by police, reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .18 – more than twice the legal limit, according to ABC7 NY, citing authorities.

"Probably one of the most catastrophic scenes I've seen in a long time," Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said, per ABC7 NY. "It was almost like the car exploded, that's how fast the driver hit that car with these kids in it."

Singh was arraigned on May 4 on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, DWI, and two counts of second-degree assault, according to the police press release.

He is currently being held without bail and will be back in court on May 8, according to the news outlets.

Singh's defense attorney, James Kousouros, gave a statement to CBS News.

"There is no question this is an unmitigated tragedy, but as I said in court, this is an otherwise law-abiding man."