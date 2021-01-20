Cheyenne Farewell wanted to become a therapist to help children

2 Teens Indicted in Halloween Party Slaying of N.Y. Woman, 20, Who Was Advocate for Mental Health

Two New York state teens are facing murder charges in the death of a 20-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a Halloween party when bullets were fired into a closed garage door.

Five other people at the party, ages 15 to 21, were wounded.

Farewell was not part of an apparent dispute that allegedly led to the shooting, Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said, Orleanshub.com reports.

"She was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time," Wojtaszek said.

The suspects were arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

One adult, Jonathan Frey, 21, of Lockport, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He is charged with one count of hindering prosecution in the first degree because of his "participation in the offenses," according to the District Attorney's Office, WGRZ reports.

A Level-3 sex offender, Frey is being held in Niagara County Jail on the hindering prosecution charge, The Buffalo News reports.

Since he faces a parole detainer, bail is not allowed, The Buffalo News reports.

It is unclear whether he has entered a plea.

The teens are being held in lieu of $500,000 bail at a youth detention facility.

On Tuesday, they were arraigned on an indictment with additional charges. Both are charged with two counts of second-degree murder; four counts of first-degree assault; five counts of second-degree assault; and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

The 17-year-old faces two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The 16-year-old faces one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They pleaded not guilty.

A representative from the Niagra County Public Defender's office said he was unable to comment because of the ages of the defendants.

An attorney for Frey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

As the suspects await their next court date, Farewell's family is grieving.

An advocate for mental health, Farewell was working toward becoming a therapist as an undergraduate at the College of Brockport.

"Her life's work wanted to be reaching out to people that needed help," her mother, Rochelle Horner, said, WIVB reports.

"The one thing that she really wanted to do when she decided to switch her major to become a therapist was to work with inner city kids," Horner told the outlet. "It always hurt her that – and she had a lot of friends that were in this boat, of not being able to afford a therapist. They're expensive."

She said her daughter would have forgiven the suspects.

"I know right now she would not only forgive them. She'd be worried about if they're doing okay, if they're hurting, if they went through something as children that made them turn to this kind of life."

Her mother says she, too, forgives the suspects.

"I'm in a place where I want to forgive them. I do forgive them. I'm at peace with that," Horner said.