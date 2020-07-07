2 Teenagers Filming TikTok Video Discovered Wash. Couple's Remains Stuffed in Suitcases

Police believe Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner were killed on June 16

A pair of teenage girls filming a TikTok video discovered the remains of a Washington couple stuffed inside suitcases that had washed ashore.

Seattle Police are investigating the fatal shootings of Jessica Lewis, a 36-year-old mother of four from Federal Way, and her boyfriend, Austin Wenner, 27.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their bodies were discovered June 19, wrapped in garbage bags and stuffed inside suitcases.

The bags were found by teenagers who were filming along the rocky shores of Duwamish Head in West Seattle.

In the footage, one of the girls is seen using a stick to open up one of the bags.

Seattle police have said they believe the video was not staged, and police do not think the two teens are involved in any way.

Police believe Lewis and Wenner were killed on June 16.

Lewis was shot several times, according to police, while Wenner died from a single gunshot wound.

The couple's relatives have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise reward money for information leading to the killers.

"Somebody knows something," Gina Jaschke, Lewis's aunt, told KING-TV.

Jaschke wants to raise $10,000 for a reward.

"Whether it's out of their heart they turn somebody in, or out of the cash, it doesn't matter as long as somebody is held accountable for this," Jaschke told the station.

The investigation remains active, but police have yet to discuss a potential motive for the killings.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

They are also not discussing the case in any detail, and won't say if they have any suspects in mind.

Jaschke said her niece was a "ray of sunshine" who worked as a caregiver for developmentally disabled people.