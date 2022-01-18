'16 Bullet Holes': 2 Teens Accused of Shooting at Vehicle, Killing Colo. Boys Aged 13 and 15

Kadin Dyer Blaschke, 19, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy are facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly shooting a vehicle filled with passengers

Two Colorado teens have been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing two boys and wounding four others, leaving 16 bullet holes in the vehicle the victims were traveling in, authorities said.

On Jan. 9, at about 1:19 a.m., police in Colorado Springs received calls about shots being fired, the Colorado Springs Police Department stated in a release.

Officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds, including two boys, later identified as Marcus Venezio-Hernandez, 13, and Nevean Tafoya, 15, both of Pueblo, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

One adult and three juveniles were treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

"The motivation for the shooting is unknown at this time, but 16 bullet holes were found in the vehicle that the victims were traveling in with their father," the U.S. Marshals stated in a release obtained by KOLO, KOAA and KKTV.

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested one of the teens allegedly involved in the shooting — Kadin Dyer Blaschke, 19 — at a Motel 6 in Reno, Nev.

He was booked as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition back to Colorado, the U.S. Marshals stated in the release.

Blaschke is charged with two counts of second-degree homicide in connection with the Jan. 9 shooting deaths of the two boys.

On Saturday, police also arrested a 17-year-old boy, who has not been publicly identified, and charged him with second-degree murder, Colorado Springs Police Lt. James Sokolik told The Gazette.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Venezio-Hernandez's and Tafoya's deaths are the first and second homicide investigations in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022.