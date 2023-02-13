2 Teenagers Arrested Over Louisiana Mass Shooting That Wounded 12 People 

The shooting took place on Jan. 22 at the Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on February 13, 2023 11:46 AM
Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Dior Nightclub in Baton Rouge. Photo: Google Maps

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a Baton Rouge nightclub shooting on Jan. 22 that left 12 people wounded.

Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy'shaun Jackson, 19, were charged Friday, local authorities reported in a Feb. 11 Facebook post.

"Franklin was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 12 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder," added the post. "Jackson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 12 counts of Principal to Attempted 1st Degree Murder."

Police added that the investigation is "ongoing."

Speaking to reporters after the shooting on Jan 22., Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said that officers responded to a 911 call that reported gunshots inside the Dior Bar & Lounge at approximately 1:36 a.m. that morning.

Three police officers who were in the parking lot of the nightclub "immediately responded to the threat," Paul added.

"The officers were able to quickly secure the scene as well as administered life-saving aid until EMS and fire arrived to administer emergency medical services," he continued.

Nikeal Franklin
Nikeal Franklin. Baton Rouge Police Department

Homicide Commander Lt. Brian Ballard also shared that of the 12 injured, nine suffered "non-life-threatening" injuries, while three others suffered injuries that were "life-threatening in nature."

"At this point, we can say that it is believed to be a targeted attack," Ballard said at the press conference. "This was not just a random act of someone showing up and randomly shooting citizens of Baton Rouge."

"This was not a random act of violence," Paul added. "We believe this was a targeted event – that someone was specifically targeted and others were also injured in that process."

Authorities in Baton Rouge did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment about the arrests.

Jy'Shaun Jackson
Jy'Shaun Jackson. Baton Rouge Police Department

"The shooting that happened overnight at a local venue was a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked," Baton Rouge mayor Sharon Weston Broome tweeted after the incident.

While the number of homicides in Baton Rouge decreased by more than 20% in 2022, the city's mayor said in her 2023 state of the city speech that there needs to be more cooperation between the authorities and the public. "What I think we are not doing enough of is working together in the same direction," Broome said during the speech, reported WAFB9.

