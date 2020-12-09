2 Teen Girls Die in House Fire During Sleepover, and Police are Investigating

The woman who rents the apartment where the fire occurred was not home at the time

Texas authorities are investigating a fire that killed two teenagers during a sleepover.

On the morning of Nov. 22, the bodies of 15-year-old Azalyia Hernandez and 16-year-old Eliza Maurer were found inside an apartment in Fredericksburg by first responders, according to a Fredericksburg police news release. Authorities had responded to calls reporting a fire from concerned neighbors. Now, they are investigating the fire and the girls' deaths.

"As with all deaths, they are treated as a homicide until proven otherwise," Fredericksburg Chief of Police Steven Wetz told Spectrum News 1. "We are putting together a timeline of the evening by interviewing a multitude of witnesses so that we can cover all aspects of the case. The toxicology’s have not come back as of yet and we are sending other things to the lab for testing as well. When we have more information to release we will post in on our Facebook page."

Azalyia's mother, Lisa Treviño, told Spectrum News 1 her daughter said she was going to a sleepover with a friend the night before. She had been with her family earlier in the evening at a quinceañera, which Maurer also attended.

"I told her, ‘Okay, Azalyia, make good choices, think good choices and I love you,'" Treviño said of the last time she spoke with her daughter. "And the last text I got, ‘I will mom. I love you too.'"

The next morning, Treviño learned of her daughter's death.

"Now she's gone and I'm not gonna have a chance to ever see her grow or accomplish what she wanted to accomplish," she said. "She's gone. They took her from me too young."

The girls died of smoke inhalation, according to the news release. The woman who rents the apartment where the fire occurred was not home at the time of the incident.

Investigators have interviewed and polygraph-ed multiple witnesses and potential persons of interest in the case and are also attempting to locate others.

Evidence collected is currently being analyzed at different labs, and toxicology reports are still forthcoming.