2 Suspects Arrested in Death of 2-Year-Old Philadelphia Girl Shot Inside Her Home

Image zoom Freddie Perez Philadelphia Police Department

Police in Philadelphia confirm two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl Sunday afternoon.

The two suspects were identified as Freddie Perez, 29, and Tavon Thomas, 25. They are accused of killing 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera, who was shot in the head while resting in her mother’s arms.

Perez was arrested Tuesday while Thomas was apprehended Wednesday.

According to police, it is believed Thomas was the triggerman.

Nikolette was killed on Sunday afternoon when someone fired an AK-47 assault rifle at her family’s North Philadelphia residence from outside.

Perez has been charged with murder and nine counts of attempted murder. Thomas is being held on unrelated charges, and has not yet been charged with Sunday’s fatal shooting.

The child’s mother, 24, was also shot — once in the back and also in the right side of the head. She is in stable condition.

RELATED: Pa. Toddler Girl Was Fatally Shot and Died in Mom’s Arms — as Police Search for Shooter

A 33-year-old man was also shot in the stomach and was said to be in critical condition.

Investigators believe the house was targeted.

According to investigators, surveillance footage of his car led them to Perez, who allegedly confessed under questioning.

Tips from the public also aided in identifying the alleged gunmen.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

It was unclear Thursday if either suspect had appeared in court to enter pleas to the charges they face.

Information on their lawyers was unavailable.