2 Survivors of Deadly Mexico Kidnapping Being Treated at Texas Hospital, Say Authorities 

Mexican authorities believe the Americans may have been mistaken for members of a rival gang

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 8, 2023 10:30 AM
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=105998899006492&set=pb.100087891464652.-2207520000.&type=3 Shaeed Woodard Credit: Shaeed Woodard Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=726864491639184&set=ecnf.100029469201658 Latavia “Tay” McGee Credit: Latavia “Tay” McGee Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=224799286381881&set=a.102196495308828 Streetguru Wise (Eric James Williams) ; https://horrysc.mugshots.zone/brown-zindell-mckinnley-mugshot-05-03-2022/ BROWN ZINDELL MCKINNLEY was arrested in Horry County South Address 800-BLK Carolina Pl, Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina
Shaeed Woodard, Latavia Washington McGee, Eric Williams and Zindell Brown. Photo: FaceBook (3); HCSCPD

Two Americans who survived a deadly kidnapping in Mexico have been transported to a Texas hospital after they were found in a remote wooden shack, along with the bodies of their two friends who were killed during the harrowing ordeal.

Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed by gunmen in the city of Matamoros, a U.S. official confirmed to CNN, after the group of four made the trip across the border so one of them could get cosmetic surgery.

Latavia Washington McGee, who is a mother of six, and Eric Williams survived the attack and a heavily-armed vehicle convoy escorted the two back to the U.S. on Tuesday, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica said in a tweet.

Williams was shot three times in his legs, his wife Michele Williams told CNN. Washington McGee was not injured. They had been held captive since crossing into the northeastern state of Tamaulipas from the Texas city of Brownsville on March 3.

The Attorney General said in his tweet that "investigation and intelligence work continues to capture those responsible." He said the kidnapping appeared to be a case of mistaken identity and the group of Americans may have been confused with a rival Haitian gang.

A view of the house where four kidnapped US citizens were found in Matamoros, Mexico, 07 March 2023
STRINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mexican authorities have arrested one person in connection with the deadly kidnappings, a 24-year-old man identified only as "Jose N," who was allegedly guarding the victims at a "wooden house" in the Lagunona area, outside of Matamoros.

The two survivors were rescued from the house by authorities on Tuesday. A source close to the investigation told ABC News that one body was found inside the house and the second body was found somewhere outside of it.

Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal Anaya said at a Tuesday press conference that the kidnapping victims had been moved from place to place as a method to keep them hidden from any rescue attempts.

It is not yet clear how the group was found by investigators.

Members of the Mexican Prosecutor office transport a truck involved in the kidnapping of four US citizens in Matamoros, Mexico, 07 March 2023
STRINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Barbara Burgess spoke with ABC 15 and confirmed her daughter, LaTavia McGee, of Myrtle Beach, was alive. "I talked to her. The nurse at the hospital called and let me talk to her," Burgess said.

Michele Williams said she cried "tears of joy" when her husband Eric had called her while being transported to a Texas hospital to tell her he was alive.

The group had traveled to Mexico for health care, with one of them having scheduled a "tummy tuck" surgery, The New York Times reported.

A view of the house where four kidnapped US citizens were found in Matamoros, Mexico, 07 March 2023
STRINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The U.S. citizens were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates when an unknown gang opened fire on them. An innocent local woman was also killed in the crossfire, US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said.

The four Americans were then "placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men," the FBI said in a statement.

A graphic video that purportedly shows the violent kidnapping has circulated on social media. It shows men wearing what appear to be tactical vests as they drag people across a road and into the back of a white pickup truck.

The U.S. Department of State travel advisory lists Tamaulipas State under the "Do Not Travel To" section due to crime and kidnapping. The advisory says the area is known for organized crime activity including "gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault." The advisory states that "criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles."

Red Cross worker closes the door of an ambulance carrying two Americans found alive after their abduction in Mexico last week, in Matamoros
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

In Matamoros, U.S. government employees may only travel within a limited radius around the U.S. consulate and their homes, as well as the border crossing and some limited downtown sites, according to the advisory, which notes there is an overnight curfew for government employees.

Matamoros and the state of Tamaulipas are infamous for violence related to drug trafficking. The city is home to the Gulf Cartel, one of the most well-established illicit drug networks in the country, The Washington Post reports. The Gulf Cartel is known for its ruthlessness and for terrorizing the local population.

However, the presence of violent cartels has not dissuaded many U.S. citizens from crossing the border to seek affordable health care. Americans frequently visit Mexico to access dentists, pharmacies, optometrists and cosmetic surgeries, the Post reports.

