2 Students Arrested After Allegedly Killing High School Spanish Teacher

Two Iowa teenagers have been charged with homicide after they allegedly killed a Spanish teacher at their high school.

Nohema Graber was reported missing on Wednesday. Later that day, she was found dead in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, according to the City of Fairfield.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, have been charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree conspiracy to commit homicide, authorities said.

PEOPLE is naming the suspects because they are being charged as adults.

Graber was a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School. Miller and Goodale were both students at the school, according to officials. It's unclear if the suspects were taught by Graber.

She was found on Wednesday in an area of the park where she typically walked in the afternoons, according to court documents obtained by The Ottumwa Courier.

Investigators wrote that Graber's body was found under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. She had suffered "inflicted trauma to the head," the newspaper reports.

The documents stated that law enforcement received a tip that social media communications from Goodale had included details about an alleged plan to kill Graber, according to the Courier.

The newspaper reports that authorities executed a search warrant at both of the teenagers' homes, where they found clothing that appeared to be covered in blood.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.