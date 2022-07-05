2 Philadelphia Police Officers Released from Hospital After Being Shot During July 4 Festivities

An armored police vehicle sits outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art following a shooting during a fireworks show in Philadelphia

Two police officers in Philadelphia were shot and wounded during the city's July 4 celebrations.

The incident occurred just after 9:47 p.m. in the 2500 block of Spring Garden during the city's fireworks Monday, Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference shared by NBC Philadelphia. The officers were a 36-year-old Philadelphia police highway patrol officer and a 44-year-old Montgomery County sheriff's deputy, working security details on the parkway before the fireworks. The police highway patrol officer suffered a graze wound to his forehead, while the sheriff's deputy was wounded in the shoulder.

Outlaw said neither officer heard any shots or rounds fired, and that no arrests had been made. Both officers were treated at Jefferson University Hospital and have since been released, according to Outlaw. The Philadelphia Police Department has not released their names.

The fireworks followed the last night of the Wawa Welcome America Concert, where Jason Derulo performed.

The Philadelphia Police Department told PEOPLE Tuesday that it will release updated information when it's available to share. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday.

A group of police officers walk toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art following a shooting during a fireworks show in Philadelphia Credit: THOMAS HENGGE/Shutterstock

"We don't know if this was ricochet from celebratory gunfire, we don't know if this was intentional, we don't know if this was someone taking a shot intentionally at these officers from long-range," Outlaw said in the Monday night presser. "We're all just extremely grateful that this wasn't worse than what it was."

Photos of the highway patrol officer's hat shared to social media show a bullet lodged inside, alongside a prayer card for a late Philadelphia police chaplain, Father Steve Wetzel, who died on April 27, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"It is miraculous, again, the fact that the round stopped in his hat," Outlaw said during Monday's news conference, continuing on to say she believed the bullet went "up the inside" of the officer's hat, before hitting his forehead and then stopping within the hat itself.

Also speaking during the press conference, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney described Fourth of July in the city as a "laid back, chill day," until the shooting sent crowds running.

"Weather was beautiful, concert was beautiful, but we live in America, and we have the Second Amendment, and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody that they can carry a gun wherever they want, it's like Dodge City," Kenney told reporters. "We have to come to grips with what this country is about right now. We had a beautiful day out there today except for some nitwit either shooting from a window or shooting from somewhere who has a gun who probably shouldn't have had it."

Kenney continued to criticize the federal government's lack of meaningful progress on gun control, telling reporters that "until Americans decide that they want to give up the guns and give up the opportunity to get guns we're gonna have this problem."

Also on July 4, six people were killed and at least 24 were injured after a gunman opened fire during a parade in Highland Park, Illinois. A person of interest has since been detained in connection with the crime.