2 Persons of Interest ID’d in Case of Couple Found Buried on Texas Beach

Image zoom Kleberg County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Texas have released a picture of two persons of interests seen in the pickup truck of a missing New Hampshire couple found buried on a beach while camping, PEOPLE confirms.

On Oct. 22, U.S. Navy veteran James Butler, 48, and his wife Michelle, 46, of Rumney, New Hampshire, were reported missing by family. The couple had gone camping with their truck and RV trailer on Oct. 15, and relatives reported them missing a week later when they hadn’t heard back from them since Oct. 16.

Five days later, on Oct. 27, the Butlers’ bodies were found buried on Padre Island beach in Corpus Christi, Texas. The couple had set their truck and RV up to camp near where their remains were found.

On Monday, the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of two persons of interest in the couple’s silver 2018 Chevrolet 2500 four-door pickup. The photo shows a man with gauged ears and tattoos in the driver’s seat and a woman sitting in the passenger seat with a tattoo on her left arm.

The truck and trailer were last seen crossing the U.S.-Mexico border between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

Image zoom James and Michelle Butler Facebook

It’s unclear if anyone was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the photo.

While authorities have ruled the case a homicide, they have yet to release any information on the couple’s cause of death.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 361-595-8500 ext. 1238 or the Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-4636.