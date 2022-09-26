2 People Killed During Crash at Illegal Car Rally in N.J., Pa. Man Charged

Two people were killed at an unsanctioned car rally on the streets of Cape May, N.J., authorities announced.

According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, 34-year-old Timothy Ogden of Clayton, N.J., and 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle, Penn., died after being struck by a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Pittsburgh man Gerald J. White, at the illegal H2Oi auto event Saturday night.

A news release describes the event as a "pop-up car rally… Directing hundreds if not thousands of people driving high performance vehicles to an area without any planning, staging or permitting…"

Authorities say Ogden was the passenger in a car allegedly struck by White, while Weakland was an onlooker.

Weakland died on the scene. Ogden succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Following the deadly collisions, White allegedly attempted to flee, but was apprehended shortly after, per the release.

He has been charged with two counts of death by auto, two counts of assault by auto, one count of eluding, one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of violation of laws to protect public safety.

County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a statement, "We have heard of tragic deaths around this country based on stray bullets from illegal shootings hitting innocent bystanders and children; this is no different. Driving a motor vehicle at a high speed in a populated area is essentially the same as discharging a firearm."

Jail records indicate White has been denied bond.

It was unclear Monday if he retained an attorney to comment on his behalf or if he entered a plea to the charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (609) 889-3597.