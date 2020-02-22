2 People Arrested in Connection with 15-Month-Old Tenn. Girl, Who Is Still Missing

Image zoom Evelyn Mae Boswell Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Authorities have arrested two people in connection with the disappearance of a 15-month-old girl who has been missing since December, PEOPLE can confirm.

William McCloud and Angela Boswell were found on Friday in a 2007 BMW, which authorities had previously announced they were on the lookout for, as the occupants might have information in the disappearance of Evelyn Mae Boswell, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

McCloud and Boswell, who are both residents of Tennessee, were charged with possession of stolen property.

The following day, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office also charged McCloud and Boswell with an out-of-state fugitive warrant for outstanding charges in Tennessee.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, and are being held without bond on the out-of-state fugitive charges.

“The gray BMW has been located in Wilkes County, North Carolina, along with the individuals that authorities were hoping to speak with concerning Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts,“ the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said in a social media statement Friday night.

“The investigation remains ongoing. Evelyn Boswell is still missing,” they added.

The 15-month-old girl was last seen sometime in December, according to authorities — but she was officially reported missing last Tuesday.

During a press conference on Friday, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy expressed doubt about when she was last seen.

While the child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been “cooperating” with authorities, Cassidy said that “some of the information she has given us hasn’t really been accurate.”

“Surveillance camera footage, witness testimony — a lot of her story hasn’t been accurate,” he added, noting that while Boswell said she last saw the toddler on Dec. 26, a babysitter said she saw Evelyn around Dec. 10.

Boswell did not respond to PEOPLE’s recent request for comment.

Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from relatives who stated they had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

According to her AMBER Alert, Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.