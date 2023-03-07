2 of 4 Americans Kidnapped in Mexico Are Dead After They Reportedly Traveled for Tummy Tuck

Americo Villarreal — the governor of Tamaulipas — said during a news conference that "two of them are dead, one person is injured and the other is alive," according to BBC

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 7, 2023 10:57 AM
Member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas
Two out of the four U.S. citizens who were kidnapped during a gunfight in the Mexican city of Matamoros are dead after they reportedly crossed the border to seek a cosmetic surgery.

According to CNN, a U.S. official familiar with the investigation told the outlet that the Americans were found at a medical clinic in Matamoros, and one of the two survivors is severely injured.

One of the Americans was heading to Mexico for stomach tuck surgery, The New York Times reported. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had previously said the group traveled to Mexico for health care. "The information we have is that they crossed the border to buy medicines in Mexico, there was a confrontation between groups and they were detained," he said.

The U.S. citizens were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates when they crossed into the northeastern state of Tamaulipas from the Texas city of Brownsville on March 3.

A group of heavily armed gunmen opened fire on the minivan in an attack that killed an innocent Mexican citizen, US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said. The four Americans were then "placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men," the FBI said in a statement. A reward of $50,000 was offered by the FBI for the return of the group and the arrests of the kidnappers before it was announced that two of the Americans were dead.

A graphic video that purportedly shows the violent kidnapping has been posted to social media. It shows men wearing what appear to be bullet-proof vests as they drag people across a road and into the back of a white pickup truck.

The four kidnapped Americans have been identified as Latavia "Tay" McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams, according to ABC News.

Zalandria Brown spoke to The New York Times after learning her younger brother Zindell Brown was one of the four people kidnapped. "To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable," she said. Brown said one of the group was getting stomach tuck surgery in Mexico, and the three others were traveling with them.

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at Matamoros, Mexico
In a statement, Ambassador Salazar said the identities of the gunmen were not known. "We have no greater priority than the safety of our citizens — this is the US government's most fundamental role. U.S. law enforcement officials from numerous agencies are working with Mexican authorities at all levels of government to secure the safe return of our compatriots."

The U.S. Department of State travel advisory lists Tamaulipas State under the Do Not Travel To section due to crime and kidnapping. The advice says the area is known for organized crime activity including "gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault." The advice states that "criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles."

The situation in Matamoros is so dangerous that Government employees may only travel within a limited radius around the U.S. consulate and their homes, as well as the border crossing and some limited downtown sites. There is also an overnight curfew for government employees.

Matamoros and the state of Tamaulipas are infamous for violence related to drug trafficking. The city is home to the Gulf Cartel, one of the most well-established illicit drug networks in the country. The Gulf Cartel is known for its ruthlessness and for terrorizing the local population.

However, the presence of violent cartels has not dissuaded many U.S. citizens from crossing the border to seek affordable health care. Americans regularly visit Mexico to access dentists, pharmacies, optometrists and cosmetic surgeries, The Washington Post reports.

The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information regarding the kidnapped U.S. citizens. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov .

