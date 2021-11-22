Christian Aid Ministries said Sunday afternoon that the two individuals were "safe, in good spirits, and being cared for"

2 of 17 Christian Missionaries Have Been Released After Being Kidnapped in Haiti: Report

Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio is seen here on . A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage Haiti US Kidnapped Missionaries, Berlin, United States - 17 Oct 2021

Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio is seen here on . A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage Haiti US Kidnapped Missionaries, Berlin, United States - 17 Oct 2021

Two of 17 members of the Christian Aid Ministries abducted in Haiti in October have been released, according to the Ohio-based organization.

Christian Aid Ministries made the announcement Sunday afternoon, adding that the two people were "safe, in good spirits, and being cared for." The organization did not list the names or locations of the individuals, nor would they provide reasons for their release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We encourage you to continue to pray for the full resolution of this situation," the statement said. "While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held. Continue to lift up the remaining hostages before the Lord."

On Oct. 16, one Canadian and 16 American members of Christian Aid Ministries were abducted in Ganthier during a trip to an orphanage. The group includes five men, seven women and five children, per the organization.

Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne later told The Associated Press that the 400 Mawozo gang was behind the abduction.

A source at the U.S. embassy told ABC News at the time that two French priests were also abducted at the same location earlier that same day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In wake of the kidnapping, The Washington Post obtained a WhatsApp group message from one of the abducted Americans, courtesy of a person familiar with the matter.

"Please pray for us!! We are being held hostage, they kidnapped our driver," the message said. "Pray pray pray. We don't know where they are taking us."