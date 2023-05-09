2 NYU Grad Students Shot Dead Outside Puerto Rico Nightclub During Birthday Celebration

Franco Medina, 29, and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, 28, were fatally shot outside a nightclub in San Juan in the early hours of Saturday morning

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Published on May 9, 2023 08:05 AM
The victims were identified as 29-year-old Franco Medina, left, and 28-year-old Sergio Palomino Ruiz, who were pursuing MBAs at the Stern School of Business
Franco Medina and Sergio Palomino Ruiz. Photo: GoFundMe

New York University (NYU) is mourning the deaths of two grad students who were shot dead while celebrating a friend's birthday in Puerto Rico at the weekend.

Franco Medina, 29, and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, 28, were fatally shot by an unnamed woman in front of a nightclub in the capital San Juan in the early hours of Saturday morning after getting caught in a crossfire, the Puerto Rico Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

Local authorities believe the students were killed when a dispute escalated between the woman and a group of people at the club, reported ABC7.

The suspect has since been arrested, the outlet added.

"From the preliminary investigation, it emerges that this unfortunate event is an isolated incident due to an apparent prior dispute, which culminated in the death of these two young people, who had nothing to do with the situation," the Chief of Police from the Puerto Rico Police Department added on Facebook.

"Together with the Police and the Department of Justice, components of different government agencies will be assisting the victims' family and other companions visiting the island."

san-juan-puerto-rico
San Juan, Puerto Rico. Getty Images

In a statement, an NYU spokesperson said the school was "brokenhearted and shocked" by Medina and Palomino Ruiz's deaths.

"NYU grieves today with the family, loved ones, and friends of these students, whose lives ended tragically, suddenly, and far too early," the statement read, reported the New York Post.

"The University has been in touch with the remaining group members to offer them support and aid; none of the others were injured," the statement continued, per the outlet.

"NYU has also reached out to the families of the slain students to provide whatever assistance we can and to express the sympathies of the University community. In addition, our counseling service will make resources available to students in the MBA program, the Stern School community, and especially to the close peers and friends of the slain students."

According to the statement, the students — who were pursuing MBAs at the Stern School of Business — were on a group trip with other classmates.

Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
San Juan, Puerto Rico. Getty Images

NYU is planning a memorial service for the pair on May 11, reported ABC7.

"They were kind-hearted people and they were unfortunately in the wrong place, at the wrong time," classmate Nick Mica told the outlet.

A GoFundMe set up by the Stern Student Government to support the students' families has so far raised over $44,000.

"The Stern community is devastated by the loss of our dear classmates, Franco and Sergio," the page reads. "They were such rays of light in our community, constantly bringing laughter, smiles and joy to all of us. We express our profound sympathies for their families and want to offer assistance how we can. SGOV will share the raised donations with their families in support."

