2 North Carolina Fathers Killed in Shooting On Party Bus They Operated

Randy Lee Hargraves and Keyshawn Lorenzo Cooley are remembered as loving fathers who were killed while working to provide for their families

Two men who operated a party bus company in North Carolina were killed over the weekend when their customer shot them.

Randy Lee Hargraves and Keyshawn Lorenzo Cooley were shot on Friday night while driving the bus from Durham to Charlotte, WRAL reports. Hargraves and Cooley operated Clipper Gang Elite Transportation together, according to the outlet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The shooting happened in Guilford County shortly before 9 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a Saturday press release. The shooter was taken to a nearby hospital and was in "stable condition," police said.

The Guilford County sheriff did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

WRAL reports that the victims' families say the shooter had rented out the party bus Friday night.

Image zoom Hargraves' and Cooley's children gofundme

Hargraves' mother Tynecca Hart told WRAL that from what she understood, "nobody knew" the shooter.

"All I know is that they did an application to rent the party bus," she told the news station. "I just want the shooter to get whatever punishment he deserves, to know that this is not okay to just kill somebody for no reason at all."

The shooter's motive remains unknown at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

A GoFundMe campaign created on behalf of Hargraves said that the father of two was "murdered while working."

"He leaves behind his significant other Jalissa Mcmillan and his two babies Aiden (1) and Audrey (2)," the campaign, set up to help with funeral costs, said.

Another GoFundMe campaign created in honor of Cooley said that he "violently lost his life to senseless gun violence while helping operate his fathers family owned mobile entertainment business."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Keyshawn’s death not only shocked his family, but close friends and community members who will all miss his smile, his energy, and his presence," the campaign page, which was created to raise money for funeral expenses and to aid in the care for his 5-month-old daughter, read.

A third GoFundMe campaign has been created to help support Hargraves' and Cooley's children.

"Randy was an entrepreneur with the mindset to constantly learn and be better," the campaign said. "He was a phenomenal friend and strived to be a great role model for anyone who may have looked up to him. Randy’s departure has hurt and shocked so many people in the Durham community especially his family. They can use all of the support and resources available in efforts to support his beautiful children moving forward."