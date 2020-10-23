A bullet hit Johnny Perez in the neck, while his older brother, Gustavo, sustained gunshot wounds to the back

2 N.J. Brothers, 16 and 8, Are Fatally Shot Inside Their Home — and Police Have No Suspects

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for the gunman or gunmen responsible for the shooting deaths of two brothers, aged 8 and 16, PEOPLE confirms.

In a statement, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said at least one suspect fired into the second floor of a house in Trenton at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, striking the siblings.

The victims have been identified as Johnny Perez and his older brother, Gustavo Perez.

Police have not said how many bullets struck the two boys.

Johnny was hit in the neck, while Gustavo sustained gunshot wounds to the back.

A motive, according to prosecutors, is unknown at this time.

WPVI spoke to the victims' relatives after the shooting at their Mulberry Street home.

Their older brother told the station he "lost my two little brothers because of some stupid war that's going on."

The brother, who was not named, added: "I'm not going to see them no more. I've got an image in my head, it hurts."

Speaking to the station, the boys' father said he hasn't been sleeping since the shooting.

"We've been crying," he said; the station also withheld his name. "We're just sad — sad because they are my kids, you know, but nothing can be done."

According to police, Trenton police said the suspected shooter or shooters stood outside the home and fired six shots at on upstairs window.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police continue to investigate the murders, but have yet to identify any suspects.