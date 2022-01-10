Va. Authorities ID 2 More Alleged Victims of 'Shopping Cart Killer,' Link 5th Body to Case

The bodies of Cheyenne Brown and Stephanie Harrison were found near a shopping cart outside a hotel in Alexandria, Va.

Two women whose bodies were found outside an Alexandria, Va., hotel have been positively identified and linked to an alleged serial killer, said officials from the Fairfax County Police Department on Friday.

DNA was used to identify Cheyenne Brown, 29, and Stephanie Harrison, 48, officials said during a press conference. They were found deceased inside a container near a shopping cart on Dec. 15 outside the Moon Inn Hotel.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis stated that Anthony Robinson — who was taken into custody and charged with two previous deaths last month — is the primary suspect for the deaths of Brown and Harrison.

"He remains our primary suspect," says Davis, adding that Robinson was the last person to be seen with Brown, who disappeared on Sept. 30.

Detectives obtained a receipt from the Moon Inn on Richmond Highway in Alexandria that allegedly placed Robinson at the hotel at the same time Brown went missing, Davis says. They continued sifting through "thousands" of additional receipts.

"We found Robinson stayed at the Moon Inn Hotel on at least five other occasions," he says.

Police confirmed Harrison as the second victim and linked Robinson, 35, to her death. They did not reveal any additional details about her death, but allege Robinson lured his victims through dating apps.

"These are horrible tragedies," says Ed O'Carroll, bureau chief of major crimes at Fairfax County Police Department. "They did nothing wrong. Both were loved by family and the community."

Brown's mother, whose name was not released during the conference, told police that her daughter was friendly with everyone she met.

"Cheyenne had a huge heart," Davis told reporters during the press conference. "She was trusting and thought of everyone as her friend."

Davis said he had been in contact with Harrison's daughter Destiny earlier Friday evening.

"She was a beloved mother and better grandmother," he says Destiny told him. "She helped everyone and would give anyone her last dime."

Detectives are working with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit to create a victimology profile, Davis said. They also partnered with 35 agencies to determine whether any missing persons cases might be linked.

In the course of their investigation, detectives received a tip about another discovered woman in Washington D.C.

"A woman was found deceased in a shopping cart in Washington D.C.," Davis said. "That deceased woman was covered only with a blanket. We believe this may be Robinson's fifth victim."

In November, victims Allene Elizabeth "Beth" Redmon, 54, and Tonita Lorice "Nita" Smith, 39, were found dead in Harrisonburg, Va.

At the time, Robinson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in addition to two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body.

He is currently being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail. Officials said they expect him to be charged with additional crimes.