Jessica Covington was shot and killed while unloading baby shower gifts from her car

2 Months After Pregnant Mom Is Gunned Down in Pa., Police Hope Security Video and $50K Reward Can Catch Killer

Police in Philadelphia have released a surveillance video that they hope will help solve the shooting death of a pregnant woman and her baby.

Shortly after 8:30 pm. on November 21, Jessica Covington, 32, had returned home from a baby shower. She was unloading gifts from her car when she was approached by a gunman who opened fire.

Covington, who was seven months pregnant, was shot in the stomach and the head. She was transported by emergency services to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m. Her unborn baby was pronounced dead just five minutes later.

Authorities have publicly vowed to catch the killer.

"Last night's murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby is absolutely heartbreaking," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said after the shooting. "While this attack appears to have been targeted, we will not rest until this obviously dangerous individual is in custody."

On Monday, police released a surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle. The car is described as alight-colored 1999 to 2004 Cadillac Seville with a distinct black trim at the bottom of its frame.

Authorities say that the vehicle arrived in the area about 10 minutes before Covington was shot. It was last seen traveling southbound on Tabor Road in Philadelphia.