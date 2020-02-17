2 Moms Were Found Fatally Shot on Side of Wisconsin Road, and Ex-NFL Star's Brother Is Arrested

Image zoom Seairaha J. Winchester, Brittany N. McAdory Facebook

A former University of Wisconsin football player was arrested Saturday in connection with a double-homicide in Janesville, Wisc., officials confirmed during a press conference.

Marcus Randle El, 33, walked into a Chicago police station and turned himself in to Janesville police, who were there to apprehend him, police said at the press conference.

He was arrested and will be charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide once he is extradited to Wisconsin, according to TV station FOX47.

Five days earlier, at about 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 10, Brittany McAdory, 27, and Seairaha Winchester, 30, were found bleeding and unresponsive at an intersection, the station reports. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead from their injuries, according to TV station NBC15.

While investigating the deaths, police discovered footage of the women in McAdory’s black Jeep Cherokee at 2 a.m. at a local gas station, Janesville Police Lt. Charles Aagaard said during the press conference.

“Evidence suggests that the suspects and the victims were going to meet later that morning,” Aagaard said, “and the suspect was in the area of the TA Express [gas station].”

Image zoom Marcus Randle El Illinois Department of Corrections

After the shooting, police allege Randle El drove McAdory’s vehicle, which was discovered abandoned in Justice, Ill., the station reports.

Police stated that Randle El did not confess to the crime. Police did not reveal a motive. It is unclear whether he has appeared before a judge or acquired an attorney.

Meanwhile, the deaths of the two moms have rocked the tight-knit community. A vigil was held the day after their deaths.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“They need justice. Their family needs justice. They need closure and to figure out why and how someone could do that to them,” vigil organizer Brontae Hibbler told local TV station WKOW. “There are six kids left with no mother.”

The case remains an ongoing investigation and there could be more charges, Aagaard stated at the press conference.

Randle El played at the University of Wisconsin from 2004 to 2007, according to local station WIFR, and is the brother to former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antwaan Randle El.