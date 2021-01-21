Shekeria Cash, 3, and Dimitri Cash, Jr., 5, were found on the floorboard of a car, concealed beneath blankets

2 Missing Kids Found Safe in Ala. After Being Abducted from NY Foster Home; Woman in Custody

Two missing siblings, allegedly kidnapped from an upstate New York foster home, have been found safe and sound in Alabama, PEOPLE confirms.

Both Shekeria Cash, 3, and Dimitri Cash, Jr., 5, were found on Wednesday in Montgomery, Alabama — two days after they were abducted from their beds.

According to police in Greece, N.Y., two men allegedly forced their way into the foster home Monday night, fleeing with the brother and sister before using duct tape to restrain the others inside the residence.

At this point, police have arrested only one person — a woman — for her alleged role in the abductions. But during a press conference Wednesday evening, Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe said the investigation is far from over.

"There's more people to locate," said Forsythe. "There's much more evidence to process and interviews to be conducted, so we're not even close. This was the most important step."

The chief told reporters a vehicle that had been rented nearby led detectives to Alabama.

The vehicle was found outside a residence in Montgomery, and Forsythe said the arrested woman was seen leaving that residence. The children were located laying on the vehicle's floorboards, concealed beneath blankets.

The chief said the children were found thanks to the efforts of his detectives as well as officers from the U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

Both children are said to be doing well, and will be returned to New York as soon as possible, he assured.