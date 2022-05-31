"To know that a burglar entered the most sacred space of our beautiful Church and took great pains to cut into a security system is a heinous act of disrespect," said Father Frank Tumino of the crime

$2 Million Tabernacle Is Stolen from a Brooklyn Church in a 'Heinous Act of Disrespect'

The New York City Police Department is looking for the person who stole a $2 million tabernacle from the altar of a Brooklyn Catholic Church.

The suspect likely broke in on Friday and then "cut through a metal protective casing and made off with the Tabernacle," the Diocese of Brooklyn said in a statement. The theft discovered by a pastor on Saturday.

According to the diocese, because of the Tabernacle's 130-year history, the ancient gem is "irreplaceable." It also said that the angels around the Tabernacle were damaged, along with the Holy Eucharist inside the artifact that was "thrown all over the altar."

A safe inside the sacristy was also cut, but it was empty, the Diocese said.

The diocese called the theft an act of "disrespect and hate, which desecrated the most Holy Eucharist and the altar at St. Augustine Catholic Church."

"This is devastating, as the Tabernacle is the central focus of our church outside of worship, holding the Body of Christ, the Eucharist, which is delivered to the sick and homebound," said Father Frank Tumino, pastor of St. Augustine.

"To know that a burglar entered the most sacred space of our beautiful Church and took great pains to cut into a security system is a heinous act of disrespect," continued Tumino.

The diocese tells PEOPLE that there have been no updates.

$2 Million Tabernacle Is Stolen From a Brooklyn Church, Police Say. Credit: DeSales Media Group. Credit: DeSales Media Group

The NYPD confirmed to PEOPLE that the Tabernacle is pure 18-karat gold, and also featured jewels. It's valued at $2 million.

"A statue of an angel at the church was also damaged; the head of the statue was removed," the police department adds.