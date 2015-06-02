2 Middle School Girls Arrested for Allegedly Creating Hit List of Teachers and Students to Kill: Report

Two Michigan middle school students were arrested for allegedly creating a hit list of people to kill at their school.

The list included 31 students and seven teachers, and is thought to have been partly inspired by the Columbine high school shooting tragedy, according to The Detroit News.

The two girls, one 13, the other 14, were taken into custody by police and questioned last month, but they have insisted they were “joking around” about the detailed plans that were discovered in one of their notebooks and turned in to the principal at Anderson Middle School in Berkley.

The teens are being held in Children’s Village without bail pending a June 8 hearing. They are charged with threatening to commit an act of terrorism and making a false report to another person.

Court documents obtained by the paper say the plans detailed “a map of the gym, awaiting for the students to be at an assembly and also bringing in small guns in backpacks while trying to overtake the office and staff, and then taking out the people who have wronged them.”

