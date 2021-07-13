2 Men Receive Life Sentences for Killing Minnesota Real Estate Agent in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Monique Baugh was found shot to death in an alleyway on Dec. 31, 2019

A Minnesota judge this week handed down life sentences to the two men behind the killing of 28-year-old mother-of-two Monique Baugh, a respected realtor who was found shot to death in an alleyway on Dec. 31, 2019.

On Monday, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, both 42, were sentenced to life without the possibility of release for Baugh's first-degree premeditated murder, according to a statement from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

In addition to murder, the two were also convicted of kidnapping, the statement explains, "for which Berry received 158 months with 557 days credit for time served, and Davis received 161 months with 449 days for time served."

The men were also convicted of attempted second-degree murder for trying to kill Baugh's boyfriend, an area rapper known as Momoh, "the same day she was murdered."

Berry and Davis were both sentenced to 240 months in prison, which will be served concurrently to the kidnapping sentences.

Baugh was found dead — shot three times, including at least once in the face — in an alley in the Willard-Hay section of the city. Her hands were bound with tape, authorities said.

According to prosecutors, Momoh was attacked before Baugh was killed.

Berry, wearing a black mask with two eye holes, entered the home that Baugh and Momoh shared with their two daughters at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019.

The children — who are 1 and 3 — were both in the home with Momoh when Berry allegedly opened fire, shooting the rapper several times before fleeing.

Momoh called police, who responded to the home, finding him on the floor of his bedroom covered in blood, surrounded by his two children.

When they last spoke, Baugh told Momoh she had a house to show a prospective client.

Prior to the attack on Momoh, the two men abducted Baugh. Authorities say she was killed an hour after Momoh was shot.

A motive for the violence remains unclear, even after the two men were tried and convicted last month.