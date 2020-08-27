Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum died on Tuesday after they were fatally shot while protesting in Wisconsin, according to friends and family

2 Men Killed at Protest Over Police Shooting of Jacob Blake Identified by Loved Ones

The two men who died while protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin were identified as Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum by loved ones during a vigil on Wednesday night.

Huber, 26, and Rosenbaum, 36, died on Tuesday night after they were fatally shot while protesting in Kenosha, according to friends and family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Video from the scene that has since gone viral show several protestors, including one carrying a skateboard, attempting to take down what appeared to be an armed man.

According to Huber's girlfriend Hannah Gittings, the man with the skateboard in the video was her boyfriend.

"He was one of the most amazing people," she said during a vigil on Wednesday night, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. "He had so much love in his heart for this city ... he took down an armed gunman with nothing but his f------- skateboard, and he took that f------- bullet."

Image zoom The scene of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty

A GoFundMe campaign set up in honor of Huber said that Gittings cannot "retrieve her house or car keys from his body or see him until they find a funeral home and pay for it."

"Anthony decided to use his voice and stand up for a cause that meant something. While peacefully protesting Anthony selflessly tried to Aid in taking down an attacker when he was gunned down," a description for the page reads. "Anthony was a hero."

Another fundraiser set up by an organizer who said she was Huber's aunt called him "a defender."

"He did all he could to have people accept him for who he was and we all only wanted the best for him," the page reads. "I only saw the good in him and always will."

Image zoom Face-off between police and protesters after shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Rosenbaum's sister also spoke at the vigil, saying that her brother was originally from Waco, Texas, but stayed in Wisconsin to be close to his 2-year-old daughter, The Chicago-Sun-Times reported.

“He loved his daughter very much," she said.

A GoFundMe was also created in Rosenbaum's name, though his sister discouraged donors from contributing because family members "have expenses covered" and "don’t need a GoFundMe page."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The alleged gunman who shot Huber and Rosenbaum was identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse by the Antioch Police Department in Illinois on Wednesday. He was arrested on first-degree intentional homicide charges by Antioch authorities and is currently in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing, according to law enforcement officials.