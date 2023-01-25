2 Men Indicted by Grand Jury for 2021 Deaths of Model and Architect Dumped Outside Hospitals After Party

Two men from Los Angeles have pled not guilty to a grand jury's indictment over their alleged connection to a model and her friend's 2021 deaths.

Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola died after they went to a party but never came home in November 2021.

Giles, 24, a model, and Cabrales-Arzola, 26, an architectural designer, were dumped at separate hospitals in Los Angeles on Nov. 13 of that year by three masked men in a black Toyota Prius with no license plates, according to police. Both women allegedly overdosed on drugs at a residence on Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles.

In court documents that were unsealed on Tuesday and obtained by ABC 7, David Brian Pearce, 40, was charged with murder for their deaths. He pled not guilty, per the filing.

A second man, Brandt Walter Osborn, 43, pled not guilty to the two counts of being an accessory after the fact that he was charged with, ABC 7 reported.

The indictment also canceled out a potential hearing with the two suspects that would have decided if there was enough evidence to take the case to trial, the news station added.

Four months after their murders, the victims' cause of deaths were determined by two separate reports from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

Giles died due to "multiple drug intoxication," and Cabrales-Arzola died from multiple organ failure and "multiple drug intoxication."

The coroner ruled the women's deaths homicides, according to the results obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

When she died Giles had a fatal mix of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine –– an anesthetic commonly used by veterinarians and also misused as a street drug –– and gamma-hydroxybutyrate acid (GHB). GHB is commonly referred to as the date rape drug.

Christy Giles. Christy Giles/Instagram

Cabrales-Arzola tested positive for cocaine and MDMA and other drugs which were undetermined.

Giles was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while Cabrales-Arzola was found unconscious; she later died on Nov. 24.

The following month, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of Pearce, Osborn, and a third man, Michael Ansbach, 47.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office did not charge the three men with crimes at the time, however, leading to Osborn and Ansbach's release. Meanwhile, Pearce remained jailed due to unrelated charges of having sexually assaulted or raped four women between 2010 and 2020.

Frederick M Brown/AP/Shutterstock

Pearce, a film producer, and Osborn, an actor, were officially charged with the murders of Giles and Marcela Cabrales-Arzolain in July 2022, according to records obtained by the Los Angeles Times at the time. Ansbach was not charged in the case.

"I sighed a sigh of relief," Giles' husband told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview shortly after the arrests. "But I also understand that this is just the beginning of the battle. There's going to be a lot of stuff to get through in order to get these guys in prison."

He added of his late wife, "I've never felt love so deeply, and I doubt I ever will again. She's a really incredible, incredible human."

It is currently unclear if any of the men have engaged legal representation to comment on their behalf.