Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were dumped by masked men at two separate hospitals on Nov. 13, 2021

2 Men Charged with Murder of a Model and an Architect Dumped Outside L.A. Hospitals

Two men have been charged with the murders of a model and an architect whose bodies were dumped outside Los Angeles hospitals earlier this year.

Prosecutors charged David Pearce and Brandt Osborn with the murders of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, according to records obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Police Department previously announced the arrests of Pearce, 40, and Osborn, 42, in December 2021. Pearce was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, while Osborn, and another individual, Michael Ansbach, were arrested on suspicion of being accessories in the deaths.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office did not charge the three men with crimes at the time, however, leading to Osborn and Ansbach's release. Meanwhile, Pearce remained jailed due to unrelated charges of having sexually assaulted or raped four women between 2010 and 2020, per the Times.

Ansbach is not currently charged in the case, the outlet reported. The Times reports that Pearce plans to plead not guilty when he is arraigned on July 11, citing his lawyer, Jacob Glucksman.

Glucksman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A representative for the Los Angeles County district attorney's office also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment as well.

It is currently unclear if any of the other men involved have obtained legal representation who can comment for them.

The bodies of Giles, a model, and Cabrales-Arzola, an architectural designer, were dumped at separate hospitals in Los Angeles on Nov. 13 by three masked men in a black Toyota Prius with no license plates, according to police.

Both women allegedly overdosed on drugs at a residence on Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The pair allegedly met a group of men during a party at an exclusive venue in the city's downtown area.

Giles was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while Cabrales-Arzola was found unconscious. She later died on Nov. 24.

In April a coroner confirmed how the two women died.

Giles, 24, died due to "multiple drug intoxication," while Cabrales-Arzola, 26, died from multiple organ failure and "multiple drug intoxication," according to two separate reports by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office. The coroner ruled the women's deaths homicides, according to the results obtained by PEOPLE.

When she died, Giles had a fatal mix of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine — an anesthetic commonly used by veterinarians and also misused as a street drug — and gamma-hydroxybutyrate acid (GHB). GHB is commonly referred to as the date rape drug.