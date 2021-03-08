2 Men Charged with Murder After Teen Found Wrapped in Plastic at Abandoned N.Y.C. Fish Market

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic inside an abandoned New York fish market on Saturday, according to multiple news outlets.

When officials from the New York Police Department responded to a 911 call, they discovered the two men in the building with the lifeless body, police say, according to the New York Daily News.

Austin Boehm, 25, and Christian Mercado, 20, were arrested on charges of second-degree murder second-degree murder, say police, the New York Post reported.

The 19-year-old woman was identified as Rosalee Sanchez, local TV station ABC7 reported.

The two men and woman were described as homeless, the station stated, and reportedly belonged to a homeless encampment residing inside the Fulton Fish Market building in lower Manhattan, the Daily News reported.

The alleged motive for the killing has not been made public.