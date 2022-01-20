2 Men Arrested in U.K. in Connection with Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation: Police

The two men were arrested in Birmingham and Manchester and "remain in custody for questioning," according to Greater Manchester Police

Two men have been arrested in the U.K. for an alleged connection to the recent Synagogue hostage situation in Texas, according to police.

Thursday morning, Greater Manchester Police announced that the two suspects were arrested in Birmingham and Manchester and "remain in custody for questioning." Their identities have not been made public.

On Saturday, four hostages were held for hours inside a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The victims were later rescued and released.

"The SWAT situation in Colleyville is resolved and all hostages are safe," the Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday night. "We continue to work in partnership with the FBI to finalize all details."

The FBI later identified a gunman involved in the hostage situation as British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, according to NBC News, which cited Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas. Akram, 44, died during the standoff, the outlet added. Authorities did not release further details.

Investigators believe that Akram orchestrated the hostage situation in order to demand the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, CNN reported.

Siddiqui, a neuroscientist who in 2010 was convicted on seven charges, including attempted murder and armed assault on U.S. officers in Afghanistan, is currently serving an 86-year prison sentence at a facility in Texas.

In the wake of the hostage situation, President Joe Biden released a statement condemning anti-Semitism and extremism.

"Thanks to the courageous work of state, local and federal law enforcement, four Americans who were held hostage at a Texas synagogue will soon be home with their families," he wrote. "I am grateful to the tireless work of law enforcement at all levels who acted cooperatively and fearlessly to rescue the hostages. We are sending love and strength to the members of Congregation Beth Israel, Colleyville, and the Jewish community."