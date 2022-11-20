2 Men Arrested at Penn Station After Allegedly Making Threats to N.Y.C. Synagogues

After the NYPD and FBI's joint counterterrorism task force "uncovered a developing threat to the Jewish community," two men were arrested Saturday at Penn Station

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 20, 2022 03:43 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: People prepare to enter Penn Station ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in Midtown Manhattan on May 28, 2021 in New York City. Travel for Memorial Day which has become the unofficial start of summer is expected to increase 60% this year as more restrictions due to COVID-19 are being lifted. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty

An arrest in New York may have halted an act of terrorism against the city's Jewish community.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement that after their FBI joint counterterrorism task force "uncovered a developing threat to the Jewish community" on Friday, Christopher Brown, 21, of Suffolk County was arrested Saturday at Penn Station.

He credited "sharp-eyed" MTA police officers for spotting Brown entering the train station with another man — identified as 22-year-old Matthew Mahrer of Manhattan — after a photo was issued with an intelligence alert, according to ABC News.

Brown, who police say was found with a large hunting knife, has been charged with making a terroristic threat, aggravated harassment and criminal possession of a weapon. Additionally, an illegal Glock 17 firearm, a 30-round magazine and several other items were discovered at Brown's apartment, ABC News reported.

According to ABC News, police said Brown previously "made recent threats to unknown Jewish Synagogues in the New York Area."

Mahrer was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

"Today, we're extremely grateful to NYPD investigators and our law enforcement partners who uncovered and stopped a threat to our Jewish community," Commissioner Sewell said in another statement shared on Twitter. "This morning's arrests in Penn Station and weapon seizures are proof of their vigilance & collaboration that keeps New Yorkers safe."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An investigation into Brown is ongoing "to establish a strong prosecution," Sewell said in his prior statement. ABC News reported that prosecutors are considering additional charges.

After the FBI warned of a "broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey in a statement on Twitter earlier this month, they announced the next day that they discovered the source of the threat, and he "no longer poses a danger to the community."

Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville has since been arrested and charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce, according to CNN. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Related Articles
subway-beating-b
15-Year-Old Shot Dead During Altercation on N.Y.C. Subway Train: 'A Senseless Tragedy'
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
NYPD Officer Apparently Punches a Woman in the Face and Knocks Her to the Ground in Viral Video
Djeswende and Stephen Reid
N.H. Authorities Charge Man, 26, for Murders of Couple Who Went Missing After Taking a Walk
Allison Russo
EMS Lieutenant Heralded as 9/11 First Responder Is Fatally Stabbed While on Duty in Unprovoked Attack
Students walk on the Northeastern University campus in Boston on Jan. 31, 2019. A police bomb squad sealed off part of the campus of Northeastern University late, to examine a pair of suspicious packages, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person Campus Explosion, Boston, United States - 05 Feb 2020
Package Explosion at Northeastern University Injures Staff Member, Forces Class Cancellations
Times Square New York Subway Station
Homeless Man Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shoving Woman in Front of N.Y.C. Subway Train
Azsia Johnson https://www.gofundme.com/f/asia-johnson?qid=be1d44fe41c188be4e467f08520c654e
Man Charged with Murder After NYC Mom Azsia Johnson Was Shot While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller
Khyara Tay
Suspect Charged in Shooting of 11-Year-Old Bronx Girl Who Was Killed by Stray Bullet: Police
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Calif. Mother of 2 Killed in the Street, Man Believed to Be Her Ex-Boyfriend Is in Custody
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
At Least 2 People Shot In Uvalde Memorial Park
NYPD Searching for Attacker Who Stabbed 3 Homeless Men in Their Sleep
New York Police Arrest Man in Connection with Stabbing of 3 Homeless Men in Their Sleep: 'Senseless Acts'
Woman shot in the head on the Upper East Side of Manhattan
Woman Shot in the Head While Pushing Baby in Stroller on Busy Manhattan Street: Police
Frank James
NYPD Identifies Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Canal Street station
48-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed 'Without Provocation' on NYC Subway; Suspect Remains at Large
Michelle Go
N.Y.C. Woman Killed by Times Square Subway Spent Last Decade Helping City's Underserved Populations
Police investigate the scene where a 16 year old girl was shot and killed and two others shot as well on the corner of 156th Street
Bronx Boy, 17, Arrested in Connection with Killing 16-Year-Old Girl Walking Home from School