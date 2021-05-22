Brooke Buchler, 25, was allegedly shot in the head before her body was dumped at the former Naval Support Activity building in Bywater, La.

2 Men Allegedly Beat Up Woman's Accused Rapist Before Killing Her, Police Say in New Court Filing

Nine months after a Louisiana woman was found dead at an abandoned Navy base, police are piecing together a timeline of her death.

Brooke Buchler, 25, was allegedly shot in the head before her body was dumped at the former Naval Support Activity building in Bywater, La. She was reported missing on Aug. 22, and her body was found the next day, 4WWL reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, authorities believe that the men who are suspected of killing her allegedly did so to silence her after she knew that they allegedly nearly beat to death a man she accused of rape, court documents submitted by police and obtained by The Times-Picayune say.

In the recently filed court documents, police say that on Aug. 20, Buchler told several people that a man she knew had raped her, the Times-Picayune reports.

In apparent retaliation, Dylan Craddock, 27, and Cody Matthews, 33, allegedly "severely beat the [man] inside of Buchler's apartment and relocated [him] to another location in Slidell," police wrote.

mug shots Credit: NOPD

Authorities did not identify the man whom Buchler accused of rape, the newspaper reports.

Craddock and Matthews were initially arrested in St. Tammany Parish — where the alleged beating occurred — and charged on Sept. 3 for attempted murder and kidnapping of the man, according to jail records.

While on a jailhouse phone call, Matthews allegedly told someone that he "was present when Craddock killed Buchler," according to the documents obtained by the Times-Picayune.

Since Buchler was allegedly killed in New Orleans, the city's police department filed an arrest warrant for both men.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Craddock and Matthews are each charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

Craddock is being held at Orleans Justice Center on a $1,000,000 bond, while Matthews is in custody in St. Tammany Parish Jail in lieu of a $625,000 bond. It's not clear if they have entered a plea at this time for their murder charges.

They have both pled not guilty to the charges of attempted murder and kidnapping, the Times-Picayune reports. They are currently awaiting separate trial dates for those charges.