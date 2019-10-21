2 Men Accused of Murdering Ex-NBA Player in Robbery Gone Wrong

Image zoom Andre Emmett Robert Tringali/NBAE via Getty

One man has been arrested and another man remains at large in connection with the death of Andrea Emmett Jr., a former NBA basketball player who was killed in September.

Emmett, 37, was found shot near his home in Dallas on September 23. He later died from his injuries at a Dallas hospital.

According to a release by the Dallas Police Department, two suspects have been named in the shooting. Authorities have issued arrest warrants on capital murder charges for Keith Johnson, 32, and Michael Lucky, 29.

The motive appears to be a robbery gone wrong.

Shortly after Emmett’s death, the Dallas Police Department released surveillance video hoping to get help from the public in identifying the suspects. The footage, obtained by CBS News, appears to show two men approaching Emmett as he sat in a car near his home and holding him at gunpoint. They allegedly stole his watch and a gold necklace. After Emmett relinquished the items to the two men, he tried to run away. That’s when one of the suspects shot him, police allege.

Witnesses reported seeing two male suspects. According to one witness, the suspects got into a white Chrysler 300 and fled the scene.

Police do not believe that Emmett had any connection to his assailants.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

PEOPLE confirms that Johnson, who was in jail on unrelated charges, is now being held on $500,000 bond. Lucky remains at large, and police are asking the public for information on his whereabouts.

Johnson has not yet entered a plea to the murder charge, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Sayers with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3647 or email scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Tipsters are asked to reference case #193330-2019.