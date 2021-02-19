Johntrell White, 29, and Nadia Bailey, 28, allegedly offered to give airport screeners $3,000 to avoid quarantining after arriving in Hawaii

2 Louisiana Tourists Accused of Trying to Bribe Hawaii Airport Screener to Avoid COVID Rules

Two Louisiana tourists arrested in Hawaii on Friday have been charged with trying to bribe airport screeners to allow them to avoid the state's mandatory COVID-19 guidelines.

Johntrell White, 29, and Nadia Bailey, 28, arrived in Hawaii without a COVID-19 pre-test or a valid exemption, which is a requirement to enter the state, according to the Department of Public Safety and the state attorney general's office.

White allegedly told an airport screener that he would give them $2,000 if they could leave the airport without having to quarantine. Bailey added that she would throw in an additional $1,000, officials said.

The airport screener alerted authorities, and both White and Bailey were arrested and charged with bribery. The pair were released and immediately flown back to the mainland, according to the state.

Hawaiian authorities also said that a 44-year-old Michigan man was arrested on Friday on a charge of violating quarantine.

Anthony Johnson did not show up at his designated place of quarantine and instead checked into another hotel in an attempt to get out of the quarantine rules, the state authorities reported.

Johnson was tracked to a boat ramp and was arrested. His bail was set at $2,000, according to officials.

In October, Hawaii reopened to tourists with a set of strict travel rules. The guidelines allow travelers to bypass the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine period if they produce a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their flight.