2 Killed, 9 Injured in Shooting at South Carolina Bar: 'A Violent Incident of Huge Magnitude'

Two people are dead and several more are injured after a shooting at a Lancaster, South Carolina bar early Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating “a shooting incident” that occurred at the Old Skool Sports Bar and Grill in Lancaster around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Ten people were shot, including two adult males who were pronounced deceased, authorities said. Four of the injured victims were airlifted to medical facilities for treatment, while the other four are being treated for “non-critical injuries” at a local medical facility.

An eleventh person was injured as they fell while trying to flee the bar, and they have since been treated and released from a local medical facility.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the bar “was occupied by a large number of people” at the time of the shooting.

“Shots were fired inside and outside the club,” the Facebook post explained, adding that “investigators do not yet know whether more than one person fired a weapon.”

No arrests nor suspects have been announced yet, but authorities said “leads have been developed concerning the identity of a shooter.”

“This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there. We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened, and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody.”

In a press conference on Saturday, Faile said that authorities believe the shooter may have had an intended victim.

“We have heard there’d been an ongoing beef between one of the victims and the person of interest, or the suspect, that’s been going on for a couple of months now,” Faile said.

“I know one of the questions may be, ‘Is this a mass shooting?’ And I’ll just say up front, that I don’t think all of these people were intended victims,” Faile continued. “I think most of them were at the wrong place at the wrong time. I believe it was one person targeting another and unfortunately we had ten victims that were shot.”

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the office at 803-283-3388 or submit a tip to Midlands Crimestoppers.