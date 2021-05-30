2 Killed, Over 20 Injured in Florida Club Shooting: 'A Despicable Act,' Police Say

The shooting took place after three suspects "began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd," according to police

Two people were killed and over 20 were wounded in a mass shooting at a concert in Florida early Sunday, according to a press release from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The shooting took place after midnight at a billiards club in Hialeah, a town north of Miami, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez said at a news briefing on Sunday morning, per CNN and Reuters.

According to the police department's press release, three suspects pulled up to the club in a white Nissan Pathfinder and began "shooting indiscriminately into the crowd" at the venue. Afterwards, they fled the scene.

"Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, determined two victims were deceased on the scene and transported eight others to various hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward. In addition, over twelve other victims were self transported to various hospitals. At least one victim was transported in critical condition," according to police.

"The result is 20 to 25 victims with gunshot injury wounds, and two deceased on the scene," Ramirez said during the press conference, according to CNN.

Florida mass shooting Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"We believe this is a targeted act of gun violence," Ramirez said in the news briefing, according to the Miami Herald. "This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act."

Authorities are continuing to search for information about the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Ramirez also addressed the shooting on Twitter, writing, "I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims."