2 Killed in Murder-Suicide After Woman Barricades Self, 4-Year-Old Child in Fla. Hotel Room and Fires Gun

A 32-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child were found shot to death on Saturday in a hotel room in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Their deaths have been classified as a murder-suicide.

According to WPBF-TV, officers arrived to the TownePlace Suites by Marriott shortly after noon. When they gained access to the room, they found both the woman and child dead. Authorities have not released their names, but say that they're from the Miami area.

Police believe that the shooting occurred after a man who was staying in the room had gone to get breakfast. When he got back, the man tried to get into the door, but it was locked. He went to the front desk and the clerk dialed 911.

When police arrived, they were unable to open the door using a key card. A deadbolt had been locked from the inside. When officers forced entry into the room, they found that a refrigerator and sofa had been used to barricade the door.

According to a statement from the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the child and the woman were found on the bed. A 9mm firearm was recovered from the scene.