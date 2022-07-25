Police said Sunday they believed the shooting happened as a "dispute between two parties"

2 Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting at Los Angeles' Peck Park: 'We Need to Do Better'

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting at a park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend.

On Sunday, firefighters first responded to 911 calls from Peck Park after seven people were hit by gunfire near the park's baseball field at 3:51 p.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department, issued Monday.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of "an informal gathering of local automotive enthusiasts," at a parking lot by Peck Park, according to LAFD. The seven adults wounded are between the ages of 23 and 54, the fire department said. An alert issued by the department Sunday indicated four males and three females were among the victims.

Two of those victims, one male and one female, were transported to the hospital in critical condition, the LAFD said.

The Los Angeles Police Department shut down the entire park for the rest of Sunday as it investigated the incident, according to CBS News. Police quickly determined that the gunfire was not related to an active shooter situation. LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said the shooting happened at the park's baseball field "after a dispute between two parties broke out," according to CBS.

Some of the victims of the shooting were found on the baseball field, while others were found nearby the parking lot gathering that police referred to as "an unpermitted car show" where about 500 people were gathered, according to CBS News.

Police found several firearms at the scene of the shooting in Peck Park, according to CBS News, which also reported that police are investigating whether the suspects involved were wearing body armor as reported by witnesses.

LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said a total of 67 firefighters — seven fire companies and 17 ambulances — responded to the shooting "due to the potential severity of this incident," via CBS News.

Though LAPD was still investigating the shooting late Sunday night, the department posted to Twitter that "there are no public safety concerns at this time," as of 11:13 p.m.

A woman named Moneke Howard told CBS News Sunday that her adopted son, a man in his 30s who she only identified as "Taz," was among the two people killed in the shooting.

"Today, we need to do better," Howard told CBS News. "That's it. We need to do better."