2 Killed, Multiple Injured in Shooting at South Carolina Bar: Coroner

Two people are dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting occurred in a South Carolina bar early Sunday morning, multiple outlets reported.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee told the New York Times and CNN that the shooting occurred at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville shortly around 2:00 a.m. ET.

According to both outlets, as well as TIME and local news station ABC Columbia, the Hartsville Police Department responded to the shooting and the Darlington County Coroner pronounced two of the victims were dead at the scene.

Both of those killed were young men, authorities told CNN and the Times. One was reportedly found outside on the patio of the bar, while the other was found inside.

Four others were also shot and wounded, CNN and TIME reported.

A suspect has not yet been identified nor taken into custody.

The Hartsville Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Our city is a close-knit community, but more than that, it is a family,” Lauren Baker, spokeswoman for Hartsville Police Department, told the Times. “We are broken-hearted by this terrible news.”

Baker also told the outlet that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the United States Marshals Service are assisting in the ongoing investigation.