2 Kids Tried to Fight Dad Off as He Allegedly Stabbed Mom to Death: "It Was My Dad That Made it Happen”

The Unified Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the neighborhood of Midvale just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.

An 11-year-old boy had run over to a neighbor’s house, exclaiming that his 41-year-old father, John Weston Erickson, was trying to kill his mother, Utahna Halona Erickson, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

When officers arrived, they found blood outside the Ericksons' home. The boy and his seven-year-old sister were at the neighbor’s house.

The girl had “blood on her face, clothes and severe cuts on her hand,” according to the complaint.

The boy and his sister had witnessed the attack and attempted to intervene.

"[She] said she tried to stop her father, John Weston Erickson, from killing her mother," the complaint states.

“It was my dad that made it happen,” the boy told police, according to the complaint.

John Weston Erickson

The girl allegedly said she heard her mother scream for help, so she ran to the bedroom, where she saw Erickson on top of her. The girl allegedly then saw her father with a knife, "cutting my mom open," the complaint states.

The child tried to get the knife away from her father, but cut her hand in the process.

“[She] suffered extensive injury to her fingers which required surgery to repair,” according to the complaint.

She then ran out of the room to get her brother's help.

"[Her brother] kicked and punched [Erickson] and then ran for help," the complaint states.

Police found Erickson on the bed in the master bedroom with a knife on his chest. He had cuts on his neck and wrists.

Utahna, 41, was found fatally stabbed on the floor next to the bed.

Erickson allegedly told police that his wife was dead and “I meant for that.”

“I just f****** snapped,” he told officers, according to the complaint. “One of the sweetest people around took the brunt of my rage.”

"[Erickson] admitted that he cut Utahna's throat and knew she was going to die," the complaint alleges.

On Monday, Erickson was charged with murder, child abuse and two counts of commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

He has yet to enter a plea.