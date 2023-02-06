2 Kidnapped Missouri Children Found in Florida Supermarket a Year After Abduction: Police

Two Missouri children were found inside a Winn-Dixie supermarket in Florida almost a year after they were abducted, authorities said.

Brooke and Adrian Gilley were discovered at the store with their noncustodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, last week, according to a statement shared on the High Springs Police Department's Facebook page.

Gilley, 36, was discovered in the supermarket after a routine vehicle tag check found that she was a fugitive, police said.

She was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, according to authorities.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

High Springs Police Department

The two kids were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and are set to be reunited with their birth family, per police.

They had previously been missing since mid-March 2022, the High Springs Police Department said.

Gilley remains in police custody as of Monday morning, court records seen by PEOPLE show.

William Miller, Gilley's lawyer, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.