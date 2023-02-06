Crime 2 Kidnapped Missouri Children Found in Florida Supermarket a Year After Abduction: Police Brooke and Adrian Gilley were discovered with their noncustodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, at a Winn-Dixie in Florida last week — nearly a year after they were abducted By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 6, 2023 09:01 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: High Springs Police Department Two Missouri children were found inside a Winn-Dixie supermarket in Florida almost a year after they were abducted, authorities said. Brooke and Adrian Gilley were discovered at the store with their noncustodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, last week, according to a statement shared on the High Springs Police Department's Facebook page. Gilley, 36, was discovered in the supermarket after a routine vehicle tag check found that she was a fugitive, police said. She was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, according to authorities. Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. High Springs Police Department At 13, She Was Abducted and Tortured by an Online Predator. Now, She's Determined to Keep Other Kids Safe The two kids were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and are set to be reunited with their birth family, per police. They had previously been missing since mid-March 2022, the High Springs Police Department said. Gilley remains in police custody as of Monday morning, court records seen by PEOPLE show. William Miller, Gilley's lawyer, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.