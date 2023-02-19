2 Jewish Men Have Been Shot in 2 Days in L.A. Neighborhood, Man Arrested Accused of Hate Crimes

Jamie Tran was charged with two counts of federal hate crimes, and has a history of making antisemitic statements

By
Published on February 19, 2023 09:10 AM
Yellow police tape
Crime-scene tape. Photo: Getty

Two Jewish men were shot within two days of each other after leaving their synagogues in Los Angeles by a man with a history of making antisemitic threats.

Jaime Tran, 28, was charged Friday with two counts of federal hate crimes in connection with the shootings that occurred on Wednesday and Thursday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) stated in an official news release.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court Friday, Tran told police after his arrest that he looked up kosher markets on Yelp to find targets and "decided to shoot someone in the area of the market," ABC 7 reported.

In the complaint, Tran also told police that he "visibly identified" the men he allegedly shot as Jewish by their attire and "head gear," according to the Los Angeles Times.

Per the L.A. Times, the complaint states that Tran has a history of making antisemitic threats, emailing dozens of former classmates that Jews are "primitive" and repeatedly texting another former classmate threatening messages such as "I want you dead, Jew."

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A 28-year-old former Riverside resident suspected of shooting two Jewish men after they left West Los Angeles synagogues less than 24 hours apart was charged Friday with two federal hate crime counts that could put him behind bars for life. Jaime Tran, who was arrested Thursday by Cathedral City police, was charged with committing hate crime acts in connection with the shootings, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday.. Credit: LAPD
LAPD

Martin Estrada, the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said in a press conference Thursday that Tran was "motivated by antisemitism," adding, "Hate crimes have no place in our community," per ABC 7.

Calling the shootings "two horrific acts," Estrada said, "This type of criminal conduct is absolutely unacceptable," according to the L.A. Times.

"Over the past two days, our community experienced two horrific acts we believe were motivated by antisemitic ideology that caused him to target the Jewish community," said Estrada. "It is important, especially in one of the most diverse areas in the world, that we celebrate our differences, and stand together to oppose acts of hate."

The two men were shot in an area of Los Angeles where many synagogues are located, as well as the Museum of Tolerance, which is operated by the Jewish human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center, the outlet reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The first shooting occurred Wednesday morning at around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Shenandoah and Cashio. A man in his 40s was walking to his vehicle when he was shot in the back, according to the DOJ's statement.

The second took place around 8 a.m. on Thursday near Pickford and South Bedford, where a man walking home was shot in the arm, per the DOJ.

Both victims survived the attacks, despite being shot in close range leaving religious services, the DOJ release stated.

"We were lucky that we're not going to funerals. That's just the reality," Rabbi Abraham Cooper from the Simon Wiesenthal Center said at a news conference announcing the charges on Friday, per the L.A. Times.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock (13772696a) Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounces anti-Semitism and hate crimes at a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California offices in Los Angeles . At left, United States Attorney Martin Estrada and FBI Assistant Director in Charge Don Always, right. A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said Shootings Arrest, Los Angeles, United States - 17 Feb 2023
Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock

Tran was arrested on Thursday in Palm Springs, Calif. — which is about 100 miles from Los Angeles — on Thursday after police tracked him using his cellphone location, as well as reports by local police in adjacent town Cathedral City that a man fired a gun near a Honda Civic, the outlet reported.

According to the L.A. Times, councilmember Katy Young Yaroslavsky, whose district includes Pico-Robertson, said Thursday the shootings coincide with "a rise in antisemitic attacks in recent months."

Representative Ted Lieu, Democrat of California, said in a statement that he was "concerned by the numerous malicious and antisemitic acts we've seen targeting members of the Jewish community in recent years."

"No one should risk their lives to go to a dance or to religious services," he added.

Jeffrey Abrams, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles, said in a statement that the arrest "gives a sigh of relief to L.A.'s Jewish community."

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass praised authorities for the arrest in a statement on Friday at a news conference announcing the charges.

"We can rest hopefully a little bit easier," she said. "Still, antisemitism and terror are tragically on the rise across our city and across our nation. My administration is resolute against hate, and we have made it a chief component of our public safety agenda."

Related Articles
El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment on Oct. 10, 2019, in El Paso, Texas
Gunman Who Killed 23 People at a Texas Walmart in 2019 Pleads Guilty to Dozens of Charges
tyler lawrence
Man Arrested in Connection with Death of 13-Year-Old Shot Outside Grandparents' House 
David Linthicum arrested after police manhunt
Suspect Arrested After 2-Day Manhunt in Connection with Shooting of 2 Officers in Md.
Visalia, CaliforniaJan. 17, 2023Tulare County Sherrif Mike Boudreaux holds a press conference in Vasalia, California on Jan. 17, 2023 regarding the shooting of six people in Goshen, CA. A poster of the victims of the Goshen homicides is displayed at the press conference. Six people were killed at a home in Goshen, California over the MLK holiday weekend. Tulare County sheriff deputies stand guard outside the property on Harvest Ave., blocked off with yellow tape, in Goshen on Jan. 17, 2023. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
2 Arrested in California Shooting That Killed 6, Including 10-Month-Old Baby
gavel
N.J. Man Admits Trying to Hire Hitman to Kill Teenager He Sent Explicit Photos
Drive-by shooting injures 10 in Lakeland, Florida
10 People Injured in 'Targeted' Florida Mass Shooting: Likely 'Not a Random Act,' Police Say
Chance Seneca
Man Kidnapped, Tried to Kill Gay Man on Dating App as Part of Hate Crime Scheme, 'As Dahmer Had Done'
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Police gather at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. - Police were at the scene of a shooting in southern California that has caused a number of casualties, the Los Angeles Times reported January 22, citing a law enforcement source. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
What We Know About Monterey Park Shooting that Killed at Least 10: 'Wrap Our Arms Around the Families'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: People prepare to enter Penn Station ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in Midtown Manhattan on May 28, 2021 in New York City. Travel for Memorial Day which has become the unofficial start of summer is expected to increase 60% this year as more restrictions due to COVID-19 are being lifted. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
2 Men Arrested at Penn Station After Allegedly Making Threats to N.Y.C. Synagogues
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect Was 72-Year-Old Man, Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
mel gibson
Mel Gibson Dropped as Co-Grand Marshal from New Orleans Parade, Citing 'Threats That Cause Us Concern'
Solomon Pena(Cq) Republican Candidate for New Mexico House District 14 being taken into custody by APD police officers Monday afternoon in SW Albuquerque
Losing GOP Candidate Arrested and Charged in Connection With Shootings at Homes of New Mexico Democrats
Edgar Ismalej-Gomez
Conn. Man Arrested After Remains of Toddler Son Are Found in Plastic Bag, Buried in Local Park
Trevor Bickford nye attacker. Credit Handout
Teen Who Wanted to Join Taliban Charged in New Year's Eve Machete Attack on Police in Times Square