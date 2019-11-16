Image zoom The scene at the New Jersey football game Jersey Sports Zone/Twitter

Spectators at a New Jersey high school football game on Friday went from enjoying their night out to fearing for their lives as a gunman opened fire in the crowd, leaving at least two people, one of whom is a child, seriously injured.

The terrifying incident unfolded at 8:29 p.m. as Pleasantville High School was hosting Camden High School in a state playoff game, Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin announced at a press conference on Friday evening.

More than halfway through the third quarter, six shots were fired from the stands on Pleasantville’s side, Jersey Sports Zone reports. At the time, Camden was winning 6-0 with 4 minutes, 58 seconds left, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

Footage captured by Jersey Sports Zone shows the game being interrupted by the gunshots and the sheer panic that followed by players, coaches, referees, and spectators, who can all be heard screaming, crying, and yelling “Get down!”.

Some immediately ran for their lives, escaping from the field and bleachers, while others opted to drop and cover on the ground. There were even some who desperately attempted to escape by leaping over fences and scaling the tall bleachers.

WARNING: Video below may be distressing to some viewers.

Breaking News: There was a shooting in the 3rd quarter of the Camden/Pleasantville state playoff football game. JSZ's Mike Frankel was there. 6 shots fired in the stands on Pleasantville side. More to come on Jersey Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/XMWKwJLrg8 — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) November 16, 2019

Riggin said, “there were numerous administrators and police officers on scene” at the time of the shooting who immediately jumped into action and confirmed that two victims suffered injuries.

Though he could not disclose their identities or extent of their injuries, Riggin revealed that the victims were “one young juvenile and one adult male” — both who were “seriously injured but… alive as of this moment.”

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that their families and them are getting the medical care that they need,” he added.

Jersey Sports Zone reporter Mike Frankel spoke to Pleasantville Coach Chris Sacco, who confirmed that none of the football players on his team were shot in the incident.

Camden Athletics also confirmed on Twitter that they were “heading home” and all players and coaches were safe.

Unbelievable.. We’re heading home, we’re safe thank you — Camden Athletics (@YouGotTheHigh) November 16, 2019

It should be noted there were at least a dozen police officers working the game. And an ambulance on stand by, as per protocol for football. So whatever could be done for the victims was done in a matter of minutes. — Mike Frankel (@MikeFrankelJSZ) November 16, 2019

During the press conference, Riggin said that authorities are currently “looking into what happened and who was involved,” noting that the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI were on the scene and investigating.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the bleachers had been cleared and guarded by a rifle-wielding officer as authorities searched for clues. A section of the bleachers had also been blocked off with yellow tape.

Because it is an ongoing investigation, Riggin could not provide any further information about the incident.

At this time, it does not appear that a suspect has been named.

Image zoom People fleeing the crowd at the scene Jersey Sports Zone/Twitter

Former Pleasantville Athletic Director Derek Carrington, who was at the game, told The Press of Atlantic City that he witnessed a gunman ran out of the bleachers and across the football field toward the parking lot.

Carrington also noted that he and his brother David assisted a number of people with their escape from the field — a moment he described as surreal.

“We must have helped 15-20 people get over the fence,” he told the local outlet. “One woman came up to me and asked me to ‘please help her son.’ I just can’t believe something like this happened.”

“This whole situation is such a shame,” he added. “I guarantee you the cheerleaders and players are going to be traumatized by this.”