2 English Bulldog Puppies Stolen from California Family During Brazen Daylight Robbery

Police are still searching for the two men who were caught on security footage stealing the dogs

Two English bulldog puppies were stolen in broad daylight from a home in North Hollywood, California, on Friday.

The dogs' owner Osvaldo Vasquez posted on Facebook that two men, who were captured on security footage, had assaulted his wife Ana and took the dogs from the backyard of his home.

Vasquez had originally listed the puppies for sale on Craigslist, according to FOX 11.

A woman who responded said she'd be coming alone, but ended up bringing two other men with her.

They looked at the puppies, before the two men grabbed the puppies and ran away, the news station reports.

In the struggle, one of the men hit Ana and cut off some of her hair, she told FOX 11.

Osvaldo said he was at work when the incident occurred. He told FOX 11 he feels "angry and sad" that this happened to his wife.

North Hollywood Police have reportedly arrested a woman in connection with the robbery, but they are still searching for the two men and the dogs.